‘Aquaman’ Director Explains Why a Trailer Has Not Been Released

DC fans and skeptics alike are eagerly waiting for the first trailer for Aquaman — but it sounds like there’s a good reason for the delay.

James Wan, who is directing the upcoming DC Films venture, recently took to Twitter to address rumors surrounding the trailer’s pending release. As he explained in a series of pun-filled tweets, there was never a plan to release the trailer in the coming days, because of Wan’s personal desire to get the visual effects right.

Considering the discourse surrounding how special effects are represented in superhero movie trailers, it’s pretty easy to see where Wan is coming from. Some of last year’s superhero films, from Spider-Man Homecoming to Justice League, had drastically different special effects from their first trailers to their release.

And some films – namely Sony’s upcoming Venom solo film – have deliberately not shown major special effects in their first trailers, something that was also seen as slightly controversial amongst fans.

So, it sounds like DC Extended Universe fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see the first look at how Aquaman officially comes together. But judging by recent test screenings, it sounds like things are pretty optimistic, with some elements of the film reportedly putting Justice League and Wonder Woman to shame.

“It’s going great.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who plays Black Manta in the film, revealed late last year. “The scale is epic and this movie is going to be so good! I can’t say too much, but in the hands of James Wan and with Jason Momoa at the helm, I think people are going to be really happy with it.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.

