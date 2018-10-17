‘Aquaman’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

A new TV spot has been released for James Wan’s anticipated Aquaman movie, and there are a few new pieces of footage to explore as a result.

The new TV spot starts out with a group of bar patrons asking Arthur if he’s that fish boy from the TV. Arthur gets up in their face and says “it’s Fish Man”, so we’re pretty sure that encounter isn’t going to end without some punches being thrown. Later in the spot, we get footage of Mera and Arthur driving through Atlantis in their ship, with Mera in the driver’s seat and doing some spirals for good measure.

Speaking of Mera, we also get another quick scene of her utilizing her powerful aquakinetics, as she emerges from the water while keeping it at bay, forming a sort of tunnel behind her.

You can check out all the new footage in the video above.

Recently Amber Heard gave a rundown of Mera’s powers and the role they will play in the film. “So I control water,” Heard told ComicBook.com. “Mera’s power, other than just being a warrior princess in Atlantis, is that she also can control water, a power that becomes in quite handy as you will see. Not only in this scene, but it plays throughout the mission, throughout their entire journey. She relies on hydrokinesis to kind of save the world and stuff.”

We’ve only seen glimpses of what she’s capable of in the trailers and early footage, and we can’t wait to see the full extent of her powers when Aquaman hits theaters later this year.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.