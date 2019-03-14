Armie Hammer Gives Definitive Answer on If He Is the Next Batman

Armie Hammer has been heavily rumored to be up for the role of DC’s new Batman after Ben Affleck left the part, but Hammer appears to have shot those rumors down in multiple ways.

Affleck leaving the role left a vacuum for the DC movie universe and specifically Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman solo film, which originally was going to be directed and written by Affleck. Now there’s a vacant seat and many names are swirling, including Hammer’s. TMZ caught up with the actor and asked him point-blank about possibly getting the role, and Hammer said no in just about every possible way imaginable.

First, he was asked “Are you the new Batman Armie?” to which he said “No.” When asked if he could confirm it, Hammer said, “I can’t”. He was then asked if he’s denying it for real, and he said “Yes!” After that, the TMZ cameraman asked, “how about if I see you with a cape,” to which Hammer responded, “then you’ll know I’m lying.”

We’re playing some BAT-MIND games with Armie Hammer 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Cr4P59fsEm — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2019

So, it would appear as if Hammer is, at least as of now, not connected to the role at all. Granted, that could always change, and it isn’t like other actors haven’t lied about being cast in a role when asked during an interview before (looking at you, Jason Momoa), but as it stands we will have to picture someone else in the iconic role.

As for The Batman, Reeves has a different vision than previous film adaptations, going for something a bit more noirish with a focus on Batman being an actual detective rather than a brawler.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told THR. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Do you think Hammer is telling the truth? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB!

