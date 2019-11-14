Arrow Star Colton Haynes Marks Last Day of Production With Touching Instagram Post

The end is almost here for Arrow. Four episodes of the series that launched The CW’s Arrowverse have aired and six remain — including the series’ final appearance in the annual crossover, this year being the monumental “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” But while fans have until late January before they have to say goodbye, for the cast and crew of Arrow, today is the last day of production and now, Colton Haynes says goodbye to the series in a heartfelt social media post honoring “these beautiful humans” he got to work with.

In the post to Instagram, which contained a series of photos from various moments over the years, the Roy Harper/Arsenal actor reflected on his time on the series as it all comes to an end after eight seasons.

“Today is the last day on Arrow,” Haynes wrote. “The last day I will get to go to work with these beautiful humans on a show that gave me so much. These [people] were with me through all the good & sad times & helped me through more than I can ever repay for them. Thank you @gberlanti for bringing me on this wonderful journey & to all the incredible writers, producers, cast, crew & FANS for being so incredible all of these [years].”

Haynes has been a part of Arrow from the beginning, first appearing in season one as a recurring character and Thea Queen’s love interest before being moved to a series regular for seasons two and three. He then appeared as guest star in seasons four and six before returning as a series regular in season seven as part of the future storyline following Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) children Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis) in 2040. It was announced in October that Haynes would return again in a recurring capacity for the final season of the series.

“We couldn’t have ended the show without having him back,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said at the time.

Haynes also isn’t the only person observing the final day of Arrow’s production. Earlier today, Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim shared a letter to the show’s cast and crew on Twitter.

“To the best Cast and Crew in the business: It’s hard to believe that today is here: the final day of production on ARROW. We are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for helping us bring this show to life. What this accomplished is no small feat. Eight seasons. One hundred and seventy episodes. A multiverse of TV shows. The biggest crossovers in television history. One incredible journey from beginning to end. All thanks to you and the countless others that have been a part of this show. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of Arrow‘s final story. It has been an honor.”

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. The series finale of Arrow will debut on January 28, two weeks after the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and a week after the return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.