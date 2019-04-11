Stephen Amell Had an “Ugly Cry” Over Emily Bett Rickards Leaving ‘Arrow’

The CW is losing one of its most beloved stars this summer as Emily Bett Rickards is stepping away from her role on Arrow ahead of the show’s final season. Stephen Amell and the rest of the cast will return for a shortened eighth installment in the fall, but they will be without their Felicity. This news has certainly been hard for the fans of the show to take in, as Rickards’ Felicity was often considered the emotional backbone of the series. However, as tough as it is for fans, no has taken the change has hard as the Arrow’s stars.

Rickards has been vocal on social media regarding her exit and just how emotional saying goodbye has been. Now that the seventh season has wrapped production, Amell is struggling to keep it together in the wake of his long-time scene partner making her exit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor took to Twitter this week to share his experience on his last day filming with Rickards, and wasn’t afraid to admit that he “ugly cried” through their final scene.

“There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partners glasses,” Amell wrote. “Today was the latter.”

There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partners glasses. Today was the latter. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 10, 2019

Arrow certainly won’t look the same when it returns in the fall, as Felicity, and her relationship with Oliver, are one of the main focal points of the series. But with only a handful of episodes remaining, fans won’t be without her for very long.

Are you sad to see Emily Bett Rickards leave Arrow? What are your predictions for the final season? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!