Arrow EP Teases New Costumes for Final Season

Arrow will be coming to an end after eight seasons, and the team is already hard at work crafting the show’s final season. It’s expected that the 10-episode season will end as part of the big crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and it appears your favorite characters will be getting some costume upgrades before all is said and done. Marc Guggenheim took to social media to share some new behind the scenes photos, which gave glimpses of two costumes in progress, which you can take a look at in the photos below.

Guggenheim shared the images with the caption “Arrow’s Final Season is in prep… @SchwartzApprovd.” He’s referring to Arrow showrunner and executive producer Beth Schwartz, and as for the costumes themselves, fans already have a few ideas about who they belong to.

The first one is the shoulder and upper torso of an all-black suit, which many are taking to be part of a Black Canary costume. This could be referring to Juliana Harkavy’s Black Canary, though some in the comments are hoping it means Katie Cassidy reprising the role of Black Canary at some point in the season. Others are thinking it belongs to John Diggle’s new suit, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

The second costume seems a bit more obvious, as it features a mix of black and green, indicating it is Oliver Queen’s new Arrow suit. Some think it could be a design more like Green Arrow’s suit during the Rebirth era, which would be a great way to send the character out, but again, it’s hard to tell from the extremely close angle.

You can check out both photos above.

As for the big crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a full five-hour event that takes place over two quarters, which means that it will possibly act as the midseason finale for the Arrowverse shows and then as midseason premieres. It will include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, though it will most likely act as the series finale for Arrow since that show is only 10 episodes long. The event will also include the newest addition to the DC CW universe, Batwoman, who was introduced in “Elseworlds” and will get a full-fledged series this year.

