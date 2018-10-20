New ‘Arrow’ Set Photo Reveals Better Look at Arsenal’s Flash-Forward Costume

The latest episode of Arrow season 7 through fans for a major loop, when it was revealed that the show’s trademark flashback sequences have now officially become flash-forwards that look far into the future. This narrative change was confirmed in the final scene of the episode, in which a mysterious man traveling to Lian Yu is revealed to be the grown-up version of William, Oliver Queen’s son.

The surprises didn’t stop there: The man that William is going to meet on the remote island is revealed to be none other than an older version of Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), who is back in costume as Arsenal! If the scene of Arsenal’s return was to quick and fleeting for you, then this new photo of Colton Haynes on set will provide a much better (read: well-lit) look at this “Future Arsenal” costume:

#Arrow just cast Older William as a series Regular this year. And the showrunner said the new “Flash Forwards” will be a thing in every future season of the show until it goes off the air pic.twitter.com/n6hVtkkviS — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) October 17, 2018



As you can see in the tweet, these flash-forward jumps are now going to be a major part of Arrow. It’s a technique that most fans still likely associate with LOST; that show’s season 4 storyline took a double bookend approach to its story, both chronicling the unfolding mystery in the present action and teasing the after-effects of that story arc, with some ominous visions of how characters and circumstances are fundamentally changed in the future.

Arrow is definitely “borrowing” that same narrative technique, and seems to (so far) be approaching it from the right angle. The grown up William is a masterful tease; the future version of Roy Harper being back in his Arsenal costume and seemingly in exile on Lian Yu, is the type of button scene that will keep fans buzzing with intrigue, possibly for seasons to come. If the showrunners keeping playing it this smart with their selection of flash-forward scenes, then no matter what drawbacks the current seasonal storyline has, there will be incentive for fans to stay invested, as the flash-forwards will provide an almost secondary series – and a more exciting one, at that.

…At the same time, if this new technique isn’t handled smartly, then the Arrow showrunners could quickly find themselves painted into a corner, as they fix themselves to a destination, with little wiggle room to alter course.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.