‘Arrow’ Stars Tease Return of Helix Dynamics

During Arrow‘s midseason finale Team Arrow came apart over trust issues and still hasn’t come back together even as it’s been revealed that Cayden James (Michael Emerson) was simply a puppet for the real threat this season, Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). One of the casualties of the team issues is Felicity and Curtis’ company, but it sounds like Helix Dynamics will be making a comeback.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Emily Bett Rickards — who plays Felicity on The CW series — revealed that the technology startup would be returning to the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, Helix Dynamics sort of comes back,” Rickards said. “Felicity and Curtis obviously got in a bit of a disagreement over a big problem, and I say their disagreement is ‘little’ because we do come back to Helix Dynamics without addressing it a major way. They just decide to help each other back, because I think they miss each other more than anything. Which is nice. Sometimes space and time [heals wounds].”

The wounds that need to heal have been pretty huge this season. Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) broke off on their own after multiple instances where they felt betrayed or excluded by Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). While “New Team Arrow” has worked with “Original Team Arrow” since then, it’s been a tense situation that only seems to get worse with each encounter. However, Kellum also told TV Line that Felicity and Curtis will be able to get back to the important work their startup aims to do.

“You’ll see Felicity and Curtis get back on the ball, making sure that they’re focused on doing what made them great in the first place, by delving into some dynamic technologies,” Kellum said.

This echoes what Kellum told ComicBook.com earlier this year about being able to work things out for the good of their business.

“You know, I think Curtis and Felicity will try to put their own personal feelings aside and focus a business and making, you know, some type of amazing product or tech that can, you know, help people or be meaningful in some grand scheme,” Kellum said. “So, I think they’ll have focus on that, but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be tension there. Doesn’t mean that, you know, some decisions might not have some eye-rolls or whatnot, you know?”

What do you think about the return of Helix Dynamics? Sound off in the comments below!

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.