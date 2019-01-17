‘Arrow’ Is Moving To A New Time

When Black Lightning wraps up its second season, Arrow will move to a new time slot.

The change will put DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in the 8 p.m. slot on Monday nights on The CW, where Arrow has lived since the fall. Arrow will move to 9 p.m., where Legends of Tomorrow has been airing so far.

Black Lightning, which had been airing on Tuesday nights, will move to Mondays later this month when it returns with new episodes. Roswell, New Mexico, a new series, will launch on Tuesdays at 9, securing the coveted lead-in audience from The CW’s biggest superhero hit, The Flash.

When The CW first announced their fall 2018 schedule back in May, they actually said that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow would serve as Arrow‘s lead-in. That decision was reversed without comment before the season began.

Legends has underwhelmed in the ratings in the 9 p.m. time slot, but given its status as a fan and critical favorite, it is likely The CW is interested to see whether it will perform better at 8 p.m. Arrow, by contrast, has been around so long that it seems likely its audience will tune in whether it is at 8 or 9 (see also: Supernatural, which the network regularly moves around the schedule).

The changes will take effect on April 1, when Legends of Tomorrow returns from its midseason hiatus. Black Lightning will air its season two finale on March 18, and there will be a one-week break before Legends returns to finish out its fourth season.

Arrow will not air on April 1 or April 8, debuting in its new time slot on April 15.

These changes were announced today as part of The CW’s Spring 2019 lineup, which includes the premiere date for iZombie, which will begin its fifth and final season on May 2. The network will also be airing the final episodes of its award-winning series Jane the Virgin and introducing the new series In the Dark this spring.

Other than these, the season remains fairly the same as it was before, with Supergirl and The Flash still on Sundays and Tuesdays, respectively, for DC fans. Supernatural‘s finale date snuck into this schedule, too, on April 25 — mostly important for the spring schedule because it sets up the return of iZombie the following Thursday in the Supernatural time slot.