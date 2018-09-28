‘Arrow’: Juliana Harkavy Teases a “Different” Arrowverse Crossover

With the Arrowverse shows just a few weeks away from their season premieres which means the big crossover event is getting closer and according to Arrow‘s Juliana Harkavy that crossover is going to be different than anything fans have seen yet.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, the Dinah Drake/Black Canary actress said that fans can expect the crossover to be “really fun”.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Harkavy said. “It’s going to be way different than it’s ever been and it’s going to be really fun.”

While plot details for the crossover remain a bit of a mystery, what information has emerged about the crossover certainly have fans excited. Unlike previous years, the crossover will feature only three of the Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. The event will also introduce Lois Lane to the mix, with Grimm star Elizabeth Tulloch recently cast in the story, which will begin on The Flash on Sunday, December 9 at 8 p.m. and run through that week’s episodes of Supergirl and Arrow as well. Along with Lois Lane will be Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), which means that fans will finally get to see Flash and Superman together on The CW.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” The Flash star Grant Gustin said. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

The big part of the crossover, however, is the introduction of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The Gotham-centric crossover will set the stage for the character to potentially get her own show on The CW. It’s something that many fans are excited about, but for Harkavy, she’s just excited for the chance to possibly go face-to-face with Gotham’s hero during the crossover.

“I would die to go face-to-face with Batwoman!” Harkavy said. “If you’re listening writers, please, please…that would be so cool.”

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.