‘Arrow’ And ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Haven’t Been Picked Up For Next Season Yet

Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow are yet to be picked up for seasons beyond their current runs.

Executive producer of the CW shows based on DC Comics characters Marc Guggenheim opened up about the shows’ statuses at ACE Comic Con in Rhode Island. “I think it’s very hard, in television, to have a master plan in terms of how many years out,” Guggenheim told DiscussingFilm. “Television works on a different kind of time horizon than features does. That said, we have a clear vision as to what we want to do on both of the shows. That’s nice. We don’t have official pick ups yet on either show. We’re very confident we’ll get additional seasons on both shows.”

Arrow is currently on hiatus in its sixth season, set for a January 8, 2018 returns. Legends of Tomorrow will return for the rest of its third season on February 10, 2018.

Arrow premiered its first episode on October 10, 2012, leading to the birth of the DC Universe on the CW. Legends of Tomorrow features several characters who first appeared on Arrow, just as The Flash‘s Barry Allen (portrayed by Grant Gustin) first appear on the Stephen Amell-lead series, as well.

Legends of Tomorrow‘s first episode aired on January 21, 2016.