Arrow Producer Reacts To Suggestion That Nicolas Cage’s Superman Be Part Of Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover

Crisis on Infinite Earths is already packed with guest stars from all over the DC Universe, but one fan brought up what has to be one of the more interesting proposals so far. Up to this point, we already have Superman Returns’ Brandon Routh involved as well as Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Batman 66’s Burt Ward, and Birds of Prey’s Ashley Scott, so CW and DC are pulling from just about every era of both TV and film. One fan called on Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim though to really floor everyone by bringing in Nicolas Cage’s Superman in, and his response was amazing.

The fan asked “@mguggenheim do it you coward (not really, you’re awesome)! #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths”. Guggenheim definitely surprised him when he responded by saying “What makes you think we didn’t reach out… 😜”

Cage’s Superman film will always go down as one of the most interesting what-if scenarios ever, as the Superman Returns project featured Tim Burton at the helm and Cage as the Man of Steel. Fans learned about the movie mostly through the documentary and Kevin Smith’s stories about working on the script.

What makes you think we didn’t reach out… 😜 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 1, 2019

The interest peaked even more once photos came out of Cage in costume tests, and it’s surreal to think that he could’ve been in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

It looks like it didn’t work out though, but who knows, maybe next year’s crossover will make it happen.

Crisis will also serve as the final crossover for Arrow, as the show will come to an end after its eighth season, and you can check out the official description below.

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.

Arrow Season 8 premieres on The CW on October 15th.