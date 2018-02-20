‘Arrow’: “We Fall” Episode Photos Released

William is in some serious trouble in the latest photos from Arrow Season 6.

The CW released the first photos from next week’s episode of Arrow, “We Fall,” and Oliver’s team is facing some serious problems.

A few of these photos show William (Jack Moore) on the run, in danger as a direct result of Cayden James’ evil. Oliver is doing his best to get his son to safety, but it looks as though that action has put him in the crosshairs as well. Could this have been Cayden’s plan all along?

The other major thing to notice in these photos is that Team Arrow is working together once again.

After Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene (Rick Gonzalez) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) quit the team in the midseason, it looks as though they’re back in action alongside their former leader, at least for the time being. The photos show the trio standing side-by-side with the likes of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) once again.

You can check out all 20 of the new photos in the gallery above, and you can find the full synopsis for “We Fall” below.

WILLIAM LANDS IN CAYDEN JAMES’ CROSSHAIRS — Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city. Despite the scope of Cayden’s plan, Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow — and without the aid of Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), or Curtis (Echo Kellum). But things get complicated when William (guest star Jack Moore) is endangered as a result of Cayden’s handiwork. Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Spiro Skentzos

New episodes of Arrow air on Thursday nights at 9pm ET on The CW, following all-new episodes of Supernatural.