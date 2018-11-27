‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Slabside Redemption”

“The Slabside Redemption” starts with Oliver waking up in his cell. The guard waking him informs him that he’ll be released later in the day.

Diaz is arriving at prison when his police escort shoots the other guards, he’s been paid off by Diaz.

In the cafeteria, Stanley asks Oliver to have Laurel help in his case, but Oliver refuses — he’s upset Stanley framed Ben Turner for the murder of Officer Dunbar. Oliver goes to visit Turner in solitary confinement. Oliver admits that he knows Turner had nothing to do with the death of Dunbar and apologizes — Oliver tells Turner he’s going to speak with Lyla and the crew at ARGUS about trying to get Turner transferred.

Oliver’s called to the visitation room, where Diaz is waiting for him in disguise. Diaz tells him he’s going to kill Oliver but first, he’s going to make Oliver suffer by killing the rest of his family. Oliver tries breaking the glass but he’s tazed by the guards and taken back to his cell.

Oliver’s eventually able to use a can of deodorant and a battery to make a makeshift bomb, which he uses to get out his cell. Guards try stopping him, but Oliver starts fighting him. The prison goes into lockdown.

Out in the courtyard, all of the prisoners are ordered to their knees as a result of the lockdown. Diaz walks out into the courtyard and starts shooting the guards. He gives a motivational talk to the prisoners and they start rioting under his command.

In a lower hallway, Oliver’s trying to locate Diaz when he’s stopped by Brick and Samson — the trio starts to fight. Brick sprays Oliver in the eyes with pepper spray when Ben Turner steps in and stabs Brick, helping Oliver.

Diaz finds the control room and releases every single prisoner from their cell leaving Oliver and Turner to fend them all off. The pair finds two guards and Oliver orders Turner to take them to the prison’s panic room.

Oliver leaves to try finding Diaz but Stanley tracks him down and injects him with a syringe. When Oliver comes to, Stanley has tied him up and is about to have a nervous breakdown about Oliver leaving him behind in prison. Oliver’s able to use his legs to trip Stanley, knocking him out.

Oliver escapes Stanley’s bings and meets Turner in the commissary, where the two work on gathering weapons to take down the dozens of inmates in the mess hall where Diaz is located. The two arrive in the mess hall and make quick work of the prisoners, but soon find out that Diaz has planted an explosive.

Diaz detonates the device, which starts to cause electrical fires all over the prison. Olivera nd Turner split up with the latter evacuating the remaining guards.

Oliver tracks down Diaz and the two begin fighting on the upper level of the prison. Their fight boils over into the bottom level, where Oliver eventually gets the upper hand and knocks Diaz out, locking him in Oliver’s old cell.

Stanley and Brick run into each other in the morgue and both try to escape through the window. The former stabs the latter and escapes.

Once the riot settles down, Turner returns to his own jail cell, where’s he’s thanked by the guards for saving their lives.

Oliver’s taken outside, where he’s greeted by Felicity and Diggle.