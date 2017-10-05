New ‘Arrow’ Video Teases The Return of Black Siren

A fan-favorite Arrowverse villain is back, and The CW is celebrating with a brand new video.

The CW recently shared a new video celebrating the return of Earth-2’s Laurel Lance/Black Siren, played by Katie Cassidy. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video doesn’t provide any new footage of Siren in Arrow Season 6, but does feature Cassidy taking quite a bit about her character. In particular, she hints at her character’s tragic backstory, which will be revealed in future episodes.

“She’s damaged goods, I think, deep down.” Cassidy said. “I think she’s gone through a lot, and has a really dark past.”

With Siren now caught up in the events of Earth-1’s Star City, Cassidy hinted that her storyline could go in a few different directions, while providing fans with an entertaining villain along the way.

“It’s interesting now, having her on Earth One, and playing that out and seeing where she’s gonna go.” Cassidy added. “But she’s certainly fun. It’s really fun to play a villain, I have to say that.”

One of those potential storylines, which has been hinted at by both Arrow EP Wendy Mericle and series star Stephen Amell, is Black Siren being redeemed, and possibly taking on a more heroic role.

“I don’t know if there’s any question about whether or not the [idea] of redemption will come up; it has to.” Mericle explained earlier this year. “Her father is there. Oliver is there. Everyone is going to be asking whether or not it’s possible to find a little piece of Laurel, the Laurel Lance they knew and loved, in there somewhere.”

Fans will begin to see what’s in the cards for Black Siren when Arrow returns for its sixth season on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of Supernatural on The CW.