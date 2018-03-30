‘Arrow’ Gives Roy Harper a Major Element of His Comic Costume

Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper made his return to Arrow tonight — and dropped a delightful Easter egg in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “The Thanatos Guild”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Team Arrow dealing with a new threat, which was introduced by an ominous warning from Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law). As she explained, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) had formed a rogue band of League of Assassins members in the months before his death, which became known as the Thanatos Guild. The leader of that group, Athena (Kyra Zagorsky), had traveled to Star City, in search of a map that led to some sort of ancient treasure, and the Thanatos Guild believed that Thea would be able to help unlock it.

Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Roy reluctantly offered to help, even though they were just planning on making their trek out of Star City. The duo went out into the field alongside Nyssa, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and John Diggle (David Ramsey) — which created somewhat of a problem, seeing as Thea had essentially re-purposed Roy’s original Arsenal costume.

Roy ended up going out into the field in a different ensemble — a leather jacket and… a baseball cap with a silver patch.

For those who are familiar with Roy’s comic tenure, that definitely raised some eyebrows, as that “trucker hat” has become a fixture of Roy’s costume over the past couple of years. The hat debuted as part of Arsenal’s ensemble during the New 52 relaunch, and has become a borderline-iconic part of his look ever since.

Considering how different Arsenal’s initial Arrow costume ended up being – essentially being a red version of Oliver’s suit – it’s safe to say that most viewers weren’t expecting the trucker hat to make an appearance. But the fact the hat ended up making it onto Roy’s head, and in such an unexpected way, is sure to delight fans.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.