‘Arrow’: The Villains Take the Spotlight in “The Dragon” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Dragon”, the upcoming nineteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

Much of the episode’s promotional material hints at Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) having a major role, something that these photos seem to support. All of the photos focus on Diaz and Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) visiting some sort of bar, where they meet with Eric Cartier (Ashton Holmes), some sort of member of the mafia.

It’s unclear exactly how much of the episode will focus on Diaz and Laurel, and how much will bounce towards the exploits of other character. Judging by the episode’s synopsis, it sounds like most of the show’s ensemble will be dealing with some sort of new fallout, brought on by a decision that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) makes.

With Team Arrow essentially crumbling in front of Oliver – most recently with John Diggle (David Ramsey) leaving the entire vigilante crusade – there’s no telling exactly what that decision will be. But it sounds like as the season draws to a close, it will lead to some sort of major ramifications.

“I think that we will do what we typically do, which is we do a basic time cut, so if we wrap up season six in May, where we find our characters we will be in October,” Amell said during a recent convention appearance. “I know where Oliver begins the year, but I know that it is something on the show, more so than anything that we’ve ever done, more so than blowing up the island, it is something on the show that we can never undo, if that makes sense. And if it doesn’t make sense, even better.”

You can view the official synopsis for “The Dragon” below.

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.

Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.

Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Dragon” will air on April 20th.