‘Arrow’: SPOILER Leaves Team Arrow in “Irreconcilable Differences”

Tonight’s midseason finale of Arrow gave fans a lot to take in — including a pretty major change to the show’s team of vigilantes.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Arrow, “Irreconcilable Differences”, below!

The episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) discovering that someone on Team Arrow has been giving information about him to the FBI. Oliver narrowed the list of suspects down to Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy).

Oliver began to investigate which member of the team was the mole — it was Rene — but ended up uncovering a bunch of other secrets about the trio in the process. By the end of the episode, Rene, Curtis, and Dinah all decided to leave the team.

This certainly isn’t the first schism that Team Arrow has faced over the years, but it definitely leaves the group in a wholly unique place. And it sounds like, no matter what comes next, fans will see Oliver attempt to deal with it in a more nuanced way.

“He has issues with another member of the team,” Amell told reporters during a set visit earlier this year. “The way that he does handle it is he tries to put himself in that person’s shoes and says, ‘Well, I’m not sure that even though this person has done something that you could frankly call a betrayal,’ or Oliver is saying, ‘I’m not sure I can blame him, or her, for something he himself would have done.’”

Fans will get to find out what’s next for the future of Team Arrow when Arrow returns on January 18th at 8/7c on The CW.