Does the New ‘Arrow’ Bunker Tease a Death in the Family?

Ahead of tonight’s Season Six premiere of Arrow, executive producer Marc Guggenheim tweeted out a piece of series concept art — and immediately got some fans worried about the fate of Thea Queen, Oliver’s sister and the superhero known as Speedy.

Thea, and most of the cast, was seemingly blown up on Lian Yu at the end of the Season Five finale. In the time since the series went off the air, fans have tried to suss out which characters did or did not make it out of the finale intact, but the assumption has been that Thea was safe, since producers have previously expressed that they do not plan to kill her.

“All I’ll say really, and you can interpret this however you want, is Willa is back on the show and we are doing flashbacks from people’s perspective that does not always include Oliver’s,” Guggenheim recently told ComicBook.com. “I’ll let you extrapolate from that what you will.”

The newly released concept art depicts costumes for Black Canary (Dinah Lance), Spartan (John Diggle), Green Arrow (Oliver Queen), Mister Terrific (Curtis Holt), and Wild Dog (Rene Ramirez). The image also features a glass case covering the costume previously worn by Laurel Lance, the previous Black Canary. Her memorial has been a feature in the Arrow lair since her death in Season Four.

Rick Gonzalez and Julia Harkavy, who play Wild Dog and Black Canary, have been considered safe since they were tagged as series regulars for the 2017 to 2018 season. Earlier this week, a character on The Flash referred to Mr. Terrific and Team Arrow’s computer ninja Felicity Smoak as being alive.

It seems likely that, at a minimum, Samantha Clayton will perish on Lian Yu. Samantha, the mother of Oliver’s child William, has tried to keep them apart, thinking that Oliver is a bad influence on her child. In trailers for Season Six, William is living with Oliver, and there is no Samantha in sight.

Arrow returns tonight with a new night and time: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of Supernatural.