Zack Snyder Cameos on The Studio, Cracks Justice League Snyder Cut Joke

The Studio has featured a veritable Justice League of superstar cameos. Directors Martin Scorsese (Flowers of the Killer Moon), Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind), Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling), Parker Finn (Smile), and Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors) are among the real-life filmmakers who have appeared on the Apple TV+ series as versions of themselves, usually dealing with Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), new head of the fictional Continental Studios. But another fan-favorite filmmaker made a surprise cameo outside of the studio space: Zack Snyder.

Tuesday’s star-studded episode 8, “The Golden Globes” — featuring celebrity cameos by Adam Scott (Severance), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jean Smart (Hacks), Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), Ramy Youssef (#1 Happy Family USA), and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos — follows Matt’s desperate attempt to have actor and Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz thank him in her acceptance speech for the Continental-produced Open.

Zack Snyder cameos on the studio episode 8, “The Golden Globes” (via apple tv+)

Presenting the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy is none other than Snyder, who is introduced by Youssef as “a man who has done neither” of those two genres.

“For any of you who felt like the show has gone by too fast, or felt that it’s not nearly long enough, don’t worry: I’ll be releasing a six-hour, black-and-white, 4:3 version of the show, Snyder Cut-style, on digital download and Blu-ray for $29.99,” Snyder said in a joking nod to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the re-edited, four-hour, R-rated director’s cut of Justice League, the 2017 DC film originally shot by Snyder but reshot and completed by Avengers director Joss Whedon.

The long-fabled “Snyder Cut” of Justice League was released on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, followed by the black-and-white Justice League: Justice Is Gray edition a week later. Both versions of the superhero epic were as Snyder originally envisioned: a 4:3 aspect ratio. (On Max, a title card states Zack Snyder’s Justice League is presented in the 4:3 format to “preserve the integrity of Zack Snyder’s creative vision.”)

Rogen’s nerd cred is well established: he’s written and/or produced such superhero fare as The Green Hornet, The Boys, and Invincible, as well as the comic-based adaptations Preacher and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World), Paul Dano (The Batman), Charlize Theron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and The Boys stars Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr are just a few of the actors who have popped up on The Studio, which stars Rogen alongside Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. New episodes air Tuesdays on Apple TV+.