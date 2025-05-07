Cheetah and Cheshire are Robbing the Justice League in New DC Series

Play video

DC’s All In roster is expanding with a brand new series from two comics heavyweights, and two key villains are leading the charge. Today DC revealed Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League, a new series from the team of Greg Rucka (Gotham Central, Black Magick, Batwoman: Elegy), Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, Black Magick), Annette Kwok (Wonder Woman ’77), and Troy Peteri (C.O.W.L.). As the name suggests, it will star the one-two punch of Cheshire and Cheetah, and they will indeed be planning and executing one of the most difficult heists ever, but the reward of one of the most dangerous devices in the DC Universe is just too good to pass up.

This would be difficult at any point of time, as you are trying to steal from the Justice League, but those who have been keeping up with Justice League Unlimited know that The Watchtower is one of the most high tech and sophisticated headquarters in the world, and even getting there is going to be a challenge. That’s not even taking into account the hundreds of superheroes that call the place home or the heroes that are tasked with defending its security, but Cheetah and Cheshire are not intimidated by the challenge in the least, and set about creating a team that is up to the job.

“I won’t bury the lede,” said Rucka. “This is a crew of villains, or at least nominal bad guys. Not one of them has access to—let alone would be welcomed aboard—the Justice League Watchtower. We’re not making this easy on them. But for Cheetah especially, this is an all-or-nothing play—she needs to do this job, and she’s not going to let anything, or anyone, keep her from getting what she’s after.”

Rucka calls the story “a classic heist story told in a unique setting,” and while the pressure is high, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of lighthearted moments, with the team also promising a few fun twists and turns along the way. Issue #1 will feature a main cover by Scott and Kwok as well as variant covers by Gerald Parel and Lesley “Leirix” Li. You can find the official description for Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League below.

“Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League showcases titular characters Cheetah and Cheshire meticulously planning and executing a bold heist—robbing the most secure facility in the DC Universe—and getting away with it! But to accomplish the impossible, Cheetah and Cheshire need to recruit a top-tier crew capable of beating not just the odds, but the Justice League themselves…all without stabbing one another in the back as they try to acquire one of the most dangerous devices in the DCU!

All that stands between the participants in this six-issue caper and pulling off the most daring extraction in DC history are a few tiny complications…like the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and one other thing…the smartest and most powerful heroes in the DCU.”

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 (of 6) will hit comic stores on August 6th.

