Absolute Superman’s Unhinged Brainiac Steals the Show (Review)

Absolute Superman has provided glimpses of its marquee villain, but the curtain is finally pulled back with Absolute Superman #7, revealing one of the most unhinged villains we’ve seen in the Absolute Universe to date. Jason Aaron, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ulses Arreola, and Becca Carrey have now introduced the world to a truly nightmarish version of Brainiac, and while it is a grisly picture they paint at times, the gripping character piece that this issue showcases absolutely shines from beginning to end, even as Superman is mostly a footnote. That’s not a slight either, as this sets the stage for what should be a truly epic confrontation, and that wouldn’t be the case without this spotlight.

Absolute Superman has had no issue shaking up the traditional mythology in any number of ways, whether that be Kal’s time on Krypton, the Kents, his powers, and Lois, to name but a few. That said, this might be the biggest shake-up yet, as while the core elements of Brainiac remain intact, this really does feel like a completely different character than we’ve come to know in the past.

First and foremost, the design of Brainiac indicates so much about the character right at first glance, though your understanding of that will not take full effect until you learn about his history and how he came to be this disturbingly powerful force for Lazarus. As Aaron takes you through moments in Brainiac’s history, you will start to see the true nature of what’s reflected in that present design, and it will all click into place. While he comes across as a bit crazed and unbelievably vicious in that introduction, getting the full context makes that initial imagery even more powerful and disturbing.

Immense praise is due to Giandomenico and Carey, who turn later scenes into something altogether more unhinged and sinister, and yet Aaron somehow finds a way to insert some level of empathy for what really set Brainiac off in the first place. The face close-ups of Brainiac truly set the standard for how far this version will go to get his way, and even as the tethers are established between Brainiac and Superman, Brainiac still remains his own distinct character and not just Superman’s nemesis.

Aaron has crafted a villain that’s altogether compelling on his own, even if Superman is removed from the equation. Brainiac has long been one of Superman’s most popular enemies, but this version could easily have his own story with the rest of the Collective that I’d be fully invested in at this point, and that’s all from just one issue.

Absolute Superman continues to work wonders with the Superman mythology, and as that work expands to the rest of Superman’s supporting cast, it truly showcases just how special this series is shaping up to be.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

Released on May 7, 2025

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Letters by Becca Carey

