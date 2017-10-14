‘Arrow’ Season 6 Episode 2: “Tribute” Trailer Released

After the bombshell in the season premiere, the true fallout begins for Oliver Queen.

Spoilers incoming for the season 6 premiere of Arrow, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

The season 6 premiere ended with the world seeing a picture of Oliver in his Arrow costume and his hood pulled down, and now everyone wants a piece of the Star City mayor.

In the trailer for next week’s Tribute episode, one of those interested parties turns out to be the FBI, who is pushing for answers. The whole team feels the heat, including Diggle, who is concerned for his friend.

As you can see in the trailer, that won’t keep Team Arrow from keeping the city safe, though there’s nothing subtle about their methods.

All of this comes on the heels of the massive explosion at Lian Yu, something the team still hasn’t really had the chance to get over and won’t for some time.

“The impact of the finale is gonna be felt throughout the season,” Amell told ComicBook.com. “There’s always like a cataclysmic moment in every one of our seasons that always influences everything. For us, it was the explosion on the island. If anyone survived, they didn’t survive without emotional and or physical scars.”

Those events will kick off what is being viewed as a much different chapter in the Arrow narrative, one wholly different than the tale in season 5.

“Season 5, it was the end of chapter, and maybe even a book,” Amell said. “Season 6, I don’t think that we can equal the weight because we can’t take a bunch of stories full circle again but I feel like we can set off on a new course and do a really great job with it.”

That new course includes plenty of problems for Oliver Queen, including keeping his secret identity an actual secret, and fans can view the next step in that storyline next week.

Arrow’s Tribute episode airs on The CW on Thursday, October 19 at 9 P.M.