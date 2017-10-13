‘Arrow’: First Look At Wild Dog’s New Costume

Arrow returned with a bang tonight – and it also debuted a new costume for one of the show’s heroes.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, ‘Fallout’, below!

In the opening moments of tonight’s episode, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) was seen dealing with criminals on a barge. But he wasn’t alone, as several members of Team Arrow fought alongside him – including Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez).

To some fans’ surprise, Wild Dog has gotten an upgrade from his mask and jersey, to a costume that you can check out in the photo above.

This costume essentially takes Wild Dog into uncharted territory, as he’s almost always seen in his jersey costume seen in the pages of DC Comics. But it does fit more in line with the stylized costumes of Team Arrow – and signify a sort of “new normal” for the team.

Earlier this year, Gonzalez spoke with ComicBook.com about what he hopes for Wild Dog in the upcoming season.

“What I’m hopeful for is the trajectory of what was established in five in terms of my character and hopefully seeing payoffs and establishing it more in a stronger way.” Gonzalez explained. “Because we’ve all established Renee as a father, someone who lost things tragically, so if he’s a father then maybe he can be a dad again, ya know. Maybe he can be whole again as a person because this team is saving his life, so I can hope for that and that’s what I’m hoping to see for him.”

Arrow airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of Supernatural.