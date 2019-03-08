‘Arrow’: Did SPOILER Just Die in “Brothers and Sisters”?

Arrow returned from an almost month-long hiatus tonight — and it may have dropped a pretty major bombshell in its final scene.

Major spoilers for tonight’s Arrow, “Brothers and Sisters”, below!

The episode’s present-day events focused on the latest mission for the Ghost Initiative, the Suicide Squad-like team of villains that ARGUS has been running. The group was tasked with tracking down an associate of Dante, who just so happened to be someone that team member Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) was familiar with.

While out in the field, Diaz was repeatedly threatened by the associate, who seemed to hint that Dante would be coming after Diaz for not repaying his debts. When combined with the fact that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) was also toying with the possibility of killing Diaz, things briefly seemed a bit dicey for the supervillain.

Diaz ultimately made it through the mission unharmed — only to be put in an even more dangerous situation. While in his ARGUS cell, Diaz realized that the floor was coated with gasoline, just as someone tossed a lighter into the room. The lighter hit Diaz, igniting his entire body in flames right before the end title card.

Wait, what?

It’s unclear exactly what Diaz’s fate is after that attack, as he wasn’t shown in the promo for next week’s “Training Day”. But considering all of the times that Diaz has deliberately been left alive thus far this season, it would be interesting to see if this finally ends up being what does him in.

“[Oliver’s] decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with,” series star Stephen Amell teased earlier in the season. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

And whether or not Diaz survives the attack, the question of who exactly did it to him still remains. Could this be the biggest indication of what Dante is up to in Season 7? Or could this have ties to the businessman who appears to have an alliance with Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka)? Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see.

