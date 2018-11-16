‘Arrow’: “Unmasked” Synopsis Teases a Major Decision for Felicity

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Unmasked”, the eighth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The synopsis hints at a major decision being made by Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), although there’s no telling exactly what that entails. With William (Jack Moore) shipped off to a boarding school, and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) currently sitting in a SuperMax prison, it sounds like circumstances might have to change a lot to make that decision happen.

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Rickards said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

The fact that the episode is called “Unmasked” will surely make some fans speculate about the new Green Arrow, whose identity has been a secret so far this season. While it sounds like the vigilante’s identity will be revealed at some point in this season, fans will just have to wait and see if this is the episode where it happens.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

Of course, this is also the last Arrow installment before the “Elseworlds” crossover kicks off, so it will be interesting to see exactly how the show catapults into that.

You can check out the synopsis for “Unmasked” below!

“FELICITY MAKES CERTAIN DECISIONS FOR HER FAMILY — Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family.

Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to look into the Dante painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Beth Schwartz.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Unmasked” will air on December 3rd.