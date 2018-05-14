‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Teases Oliver Getting a Super Power

Arrow‘s sixth season is set to wrap up this week, plunging the show into plenty of new changes for its seventh installment. And according to series star Stephen Amell, those changes could manifest in a pretty interesting way.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Amell’s recent panel at Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville, where he was asked what super power he would theoretically like to see Oliver Queen have. In the process, Amell hinted that there could be a narrative way to make that happen. You can check out his answer in the video above!

“I think that there might be a way for Oliver to have a super power this year.” Amell teased, before joking that “The CW gets more and more nervous” by him saying that.

Considering the direction that Arrow Season 6 is currently headed, with this week’s finale set to be an all-out brawl against Ricardo Diaz, it’s safe to say that Amell’s statement is a little surprising. Especially with the actor set to make a “really fun” announcement at this week’s Upfronts presentation, fans will certainly wonder if the two are connected — and what it could mean for the arrow-toting vigilante.

While it’s unknown if Oliver Queen will end up actually getting a superpower, it sounds like Amell has a few possibilities already in mind.

“Patience.” Amell joked. “I’m always going to be incredibly partial to flying. Flying is the one that I’ve always wanted to.”

But before we see if Oliver ends up getting powers, it sounds like he will be faced with a pretty major dilemma in the season six finale.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased earlier this year. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season. We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.