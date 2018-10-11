New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Gives First Look at Longbow Hunters & More

The CW has released a brand new trailer for Arrow‘s seventh season, just a week ahead from the show’s premiere.

The trailer, which you can check out below, highlights both of the dichotomies that fans can expect in Season 7. On one side is Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) spending time in a SuperMax prison, after he surrendered himself to the FBI and unmasked himself as the Green Arrow in the Season 6 finale.

The Green #Arrow is bigger than one man. Catch up before next week’s premiere: //t.co/EGf9FCzwQU pic.twitter.com/2OuQLr7f5i — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 8, 2018

Outside of Slabside prison, it’s pretty clear that Team Arrow will be in a new state, which this trailer hints at in some very interesting ways. Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) delivers a pretty passionate speech about continuing on Oliver’s legacy, while Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) remarks that he is done going out in the field as a superhero following Oliver’s arrest. And Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) can briefly be seen joining forces with Team Arrow in some sort of forest.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

And of course, the trailer offers a first look at The Longbow Hunters, an eclectic team of villains consisting of Red Dart (Supernatural‘s Holly Elissa), Kodiac (Van Helsing‘s Michael Jonsson), and The Silencer (Orphan Black‘s Miranda Edwards). As the trailer explains outright, this group has a unique tie to Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), so it’s safe to assume they’ll be a unique threat.

There’s also the nature of the mysterious figure in the Green Arrow suit, who multiple characters reassure isn’t secretly Oliver. There’s really no telling exactly who could be behind the cowl, but some will surely speculate that it’s Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), who is expected to return to the show in some sort of shocking way.

“You guys have no idea what’s happening with Roy Harper.” Haynes told ComicBook.com. “It’s a crazy storyline, I can say. It’s nothing like he’s been before. It’s going to shock [so many people]. I’m shocked right now. It’s going to shock a lot of people. Roy’s not the same person. I can’t say much, but we’re returning back to our roots on the show. Not the characters, but the show — We’re going back to how we were a couple of seasons ago. But it’s going to just be so good. Beth Schwartz, our new show runner, is just — She’s a dream. She’s changing everything and she’s making everything the way I think the show was at the beginning.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.