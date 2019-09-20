Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Depressing Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Arrow‘s final season hasn’t even premiered yet, but a new behind-the-scenes photo is absolutely pulling on fans’ heartstrings. On Thursday, series star Stephen Amell shared a photo on Twitter, which shows the latest side-effect of the series coming to an end. As Amell reveals in the caption, the stage in the photo is all that’s currently left of the original “Arrow bunker”.

Here’s how you know you’re getting to the end: This is the stage area where the original bunker used to be. pic.twitter.com/mYemxnTWl3 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 20, 2019

While the notion of the original Arrow cave being essentially torn down will certainly break the hearts of many, it sounds like the final season as a whole will take fans on a trip down memory lane.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

And even with Oliver’s death looming in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, Amell assured that he is content with his character’s ending.

“It’s what I want,” Amell said in an interview earlier this summer. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com in July. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.