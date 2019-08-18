Arrow: Stephen Amell Teases Oliver’s Final Season Suit

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is getting an awesome new costume in Arrow‘s eighth and final season, and it sounds like the suit will be an homage to the show’s past. During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, Amell was asked which of the Arrow suits is his personal favorite. After revealing that his answer is the Season 1 suit, he spoke about how Season 8’s suit channels Oliver’s early days as a vigilante.

“In Season 8, we tried to make a suit – and you can see it in the trailer that we put out at Comic-Con – we tried to make a suit that felt like it was an ode to the first couple of seasons,” Amell explained. “We brought back the Season 1 bow, just because I liked it.”

Fans already got a brief look at Arrow‘s Season 8 suit in a recent magazine cover, as well as briefly in the season’s trailer. In a way, that homage to Oliver’s past lines up with Season 8’s goal, which is to honor previous seasons of the show.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver joining forces with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), in an attempt to stop the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover from destroying the multiverse.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.