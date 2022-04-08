Arrow Star Stephen Amell Unveils Easter Egg Everyone Missed From the First Episode

Arrow is definitely “The Godfather” of recent Superhero TV shows. The series spawned a bunch of spin-offs while it was on air and is still responsible for more upcoming spin-offs. The show aired its final season a couple years ago and to this day fans haven’t spotted some of the hidden easter eggs from the series. Now, Arrow star, Stephen Amell revealed to Den of Geek one that fans probably missed during the pilot.

“In the pilot episode when I threaten Adam Hunt and I tell him to transfer something to Starling City Bank…it was bank account 1141,” told the site. “That is November 1941, in honor of [the first comic book appearance of] Green Arrow… [I played Oliver Queen for] 10 years, that’s 1/8 of the time that this character has been around.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although, Amell hasn’t played the character in almost two years, the actor still defends the sanctity of Green Arrow’s name. DC’s latest TV show, Peacemaker made fun of a lot of heroes, and Green Arrow was one of them. The actor was asked on Twitter if he heard the diss and had this to say: “Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv.”

Warner Bros. and The CW describes Arrow as follows: “After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow starred Stephen Amell, John David Ramsey, Emily Bett-Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell, Paul Blackthorne, Caity Lotz, Manu Bennett, John Barrowman, Susanna Thompson, Willa Holland, Colton Haynes, Katrina Law, Brandon Routh, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez, Echo Kellum, and Neal McDonough. The series’ final season aired in 2020.

What did you think about Arrow? Do you still tune into the other Arrowverse series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter.