Arrow Stars And EP Discuss Olicity’s Status

For many Arrow fans, their patience is starting to grow thin. Supporters of Felcity’s romance with Oliver have been waiting for the pair to talk about their failed romance since the series returned for its fifth season. However, things on that front have been slow since Oliver has a city to save and Felicity has a new beau to smooch. At this point, Olicity shippers are wondering whether the duo will ever address their history, and it looks like that conversation is coming sooner than fans might expect.

This weekend, Entertainment Weekly held their Pop Fest and invited the stars of The CW to join in on the event. The studded celebration saw the cast of Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow join forces on stage to surprise fans – and it was there that Olicity was teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stephen Amell and executive producer Greg Berlanti talked about Oliver’s former lover during an Arrow panel. “We haven’t really discussed our relationship yet this season,” Amell said, “but Oliver and Felicity discuss a little bit about the relationship, and where it is, in this week’s episode.”

Berlanti also chimed in, saying, “Obviously, they work together every week. They’re very close. I can’t imagine anyone that would ever be in either of their lives that would replace the other person.”

Of course, Felicity has already replaced Oliver’s former role with a new boyfriend. The tech genius is now dating a Star City Police Detective named Malone. Played by Tyler Ritter, the character is so far a mysterious one which fans know little about.

It’s not surprising to hear that Oliver is less-than-pleased by how quickly his ex moved on. Before Arrow returned for its fifth season, Stephen Amell talked about Oliver’s reaction to the relationship. “I think he’ll be fine,” the actor joked. “I think he’ll be fine. He will hug a pillow, much like I’m hugging a pillow right now, but he’ll do it in private.”

Amell continued, joking about the Green Arrow killing Detective Malone. “He got shot with an arrow in the head? Don’t look at me,” he said. If Malone does become an actual threat to Star City, then Oliver might need to cock an arrow to protect his hometown and former lover.

There are those fans who would be fine if Oliver offed Felicity’s new boyfriend. Since the comrade was introduced to Team Arrow, a loyal group of viewers have championed Felicity’s love for Oliver despite criticism from other fans. But, if it is reconciliation these Olicity lovers are looking for, then they might be disappointed.

As for whether Oliver and Felicity will make-up, fans don’t know for sure. Showrunner Wendy Mericle has said the couple’s hiatus has left them both in “crisis mode.”

“Oliver’s got two really big jobs, and [Felicity] is spinning out about Havenrock,” Wendy said. “Until they’ve gotten some clarity for themselves, there’s not much room for the relationship side of things.”

Arrow airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.