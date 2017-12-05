‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell On If He Would Like To Be In ‘Justice League’ Sequel

The DC television and film universes have yet to crossover, but there are many who would like to see Green Arrow be the one to do so. So, does Stephen Amell feel the same way?

Amell revealed his stance on the subject at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest San Jose. During the Arrow panel, he was asked if he would be interested in being brought into DC’s cinematic universe for the Justice League sequel, with one fan even offering to start a petition to help it along.

“These are things that I think people think that we think about, but I mean, sure, sure,” Amell said. “I’m so happy with my role within the DC universe, and whether that is the Arrowverse, the DCEU, the DMV, the BLT, I could, you know what, honestly, would I like to be in a sequel to the Justice League movie? Well yeah, I’d like hanging out with Jason Momoa, so sure! But, you want to cast literally anyone to play Green Arrow in the next version…don’t care. It’s all good, doesn’t bother me. I wish nothing but success for any project with DC on its name.”

The reworking of the DC cinematic universe has resulted in plenty of comparisons to CW’s television universe, one that regularly draws positive reviews while the films are mostly divisive (save for Wonder Woman). Amell isn’t the only one fans wanted in the films, as there was a bit of backlash after Warner Bros. cast Ezra Miller in the role of Flash without having Grant Gustin read for the part. That eventually subsided, and after seeing Justice League it seems like WB made a good choice, as the characters are different enough from each other to warrant a new actor.

If Green Arrow were to debut in a DC film though, the backlash would probably be more substantial, as no one has more clout with fans than Amell. Plus his show did kick off the Berlanti-verse as it’s known in some circles, and there are plenty of fans who would love to see his Oliver Queen interact with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, and of course Henry Cavill.

In the meantime, though fans can catch Amell on Arrow Thursdays on the CW.