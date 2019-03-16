Could Stephen Amell Still Be Open to a Marvel Role After Arrow?

Stephen Amell’s time as the Green Arrow is coming to end after Arrow‘s upcoming eighth season this fall, but while the actor is hanging up is bow and arrow in the DC universe it may not be the end of his heroic career.

Even from the early days of Arrow, fans have wondered if Amell would consider playing a different superhero on the Marvel side of things and it was something that the actor said back in 2015 he was, in fact, open to. During a Facebook Live in December 2015, Amell answered a fan’s question about the idea noting that he hadn’t ruled out the idea.

“Sure, why not?” Amell said. “I’m up for roles — movie roles — although I’ve never really read Marvel Comics and I was always a DC guy even before I was a DC guy. But it’ snot like if I got offered an awesome Marvel superhero, I’d be like ‘No, I can’t.’”

If Amell is still open to the Marvel world, Arrow ending with the upcoming season puts things at an interesting time for such a thing. With the Disney/Fox merger very close to completion, many new opportunities for movies and television series featuring various Marvel characters — especially the X-Men — are about to open up. If he’s no longer suiting up as the Green Arrow, Amell would in theory have more time and space in his schedule to take on such a role on.

That said, a lot has changed over the course of Arrow‘s soon-to-be eighth season run and even in the three years since he acknowledged being open to a Marvel role. Amell himself acknowledged in a video he shared with fans on Wednesday that his personal and professional interests — including his family — are no longer tied to the Arrow set in Vancouver. Amell started Arrow as a single man “kind of dating someone” and is now a married father. On top of that, he also has his winery, Nocking Point, and has been working to bring the feature film, Code 8, to life as well.

“To say that it has been a real sea change over the last seven-plus years would be a vast understatement,” Amell said.

There’s also the possibility that even with Arrow ending, Amell isn’t completely done with Oliver Queen. In thanking fans for their support over the years, Amell also teased that he isn’t completely done with the Emerald Archer. After all, there are more shows in the Arrowverse than Arrow.

“Last but not least, to the people that are watching this right now — to the people who have populated my social media channels over the last seven years. I have made countless friends, I have been able to tell so many stories, I have been able to facilitate great moments for people because they’re a fan of the Green Arrow,” Amell said. “I’ll miss that a great deal, but something tells me, even when I’m done, I won’t be gone. If you’ve watched the Arrowverse, you should understand that.”

Whatever the future holds for Amell, fans still have the rest of the seventh and current season of Arrow, the 10 episodes of Season 8, and the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event to look forward to.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

