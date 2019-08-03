Stephen Amell Teases Surprising, Unannounced Guest Star Returning to Arrow

As The CW‘s Arrow works its way through production on the final 10 episodes series star Stephen Amell has been taking to social media to directly talk to fans both about the process of making those final episodes, but also to thank various members of cast and crew for their hard work. In his latest update, though, Amell thanked one specific person by teasing a surprising and unannounced return to the series.

In a video Amell shared to Instagram on Friday night, the Oliver Queen actor marked the end of filming on episode two of the final season and took a moment to thank a handful of people, including the mystery guest star. Check out the video below.

“I would really like to thank the guest star that I can’t talk about that I’m pretty sure hasn’t been announced, but they were wonderful, and they were very gracious to come back and I thought that we shared some wonderful moments together,” Amell said.

There have already been several guest stars announced for Arrow‘s final season. It was previously announced that Susanna Thompson will reprise her role as Moira Queen during the final season. It was also announced that both Josh Segarra (who played Adrian Chase/Prometheus) and Colin Donnell (who played Tommy Merlyn) are both returning. We also know, that the final episodes will be a “greatest hits” situation for Arrow, with episode two serving as an ode to Season 3.

“Episode one is an ode to Season 1, and episode two is an ode to Season 3,” Amell said in a recent interview. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

With that statement about episode two correlating in a sense to Season 3, it begs the question who appeared in Season 3 that could make for a surprising return. While there are quite a few possibilities, one that fans would enjoy seeing is Paul Blackthorne as Quentin Lance. Blackthorne departed Arrow at the end of Season 6, with Quentin dying during the sixth season finale episode “Life Sentence”. Quentin had a significant role in Season 3 of arrow, with the character being promoted to police captain, but also saw him deal with the death of his daughter, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) for a second time when she is murdered via arrows to the chest. It’s Sara’s death that leads Quentin to tell the Arrow that he will no longer help him, though he ultimately assists the team when Ra’s al Ghul plants to unleash a bio-weapon on Starling City.

But Blackthorne is just one of many actors who could be making a guest return to the series in its final episodes and given what’s coming for the Arrowverse — “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — any character really could make a return as the series closes out.

“It’s a love letter to the show; it really is,” Arrow executive producer and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” showrunner Marc Guggenheim told Green Arrow TV. “I was telling Beth [Schwartz], it felt a lot like the series finale, not the season premiere, in the best possible way, almost to the point where we’re like ‘what are we going to do for the series finale?’ I mean, we know, obviously, but it has that kind of resonance to it, and that’s exciting.”

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019. Are you excited about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the final season of Arrow? Let us know in the comments below.