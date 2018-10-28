‘Arrow’: The Demon Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Demon,” November 12’s episode of Arrow.

In the episode, Felicity discovers a new secret about Oliver — and if you’re keeping track, that is the one-hundred and third time that has happened in the course of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it has been a while since that was a thing — and during Oliver’s time in prison, he is bound to build up some new secrets to surprise his loved ones with, so maybe it’s something like that.

At the same time that is going on, Dinah finds herself working with an unexpected ally (which, given her storyline so far this season, seems likely to be the new Green Arrow), and Curtis goes undercover for ARGUS (which is not that much of a stretch from the work he has been doing for them already).

It is probably worth noting that in this case it does not necessarily sound like it’s Oliver himself who is keeping a secret from Felicity. She may simply learn something new about him that comes as a surprise to even Oliver.

…I mean, it’s not like he didn’t have a son he didn’t know about for thirteen years or anything. It isn’t as though Oliver is completely on top of every part of his personal life.

Of course, the secret Felicity learns could be something legal — maybe a loophole to get him out of prison, since she is currently working with Oliver’s FBI handler in the current episodes. That seems like a longshot since he did commit the crimes he was accused of and the FBI came through on their end of the bargain…but stranger things have happened, and it seems like Oliver will be out of prison in time for “Elseworlds” to start in December.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

FELICTY DISCOVERS A SECRET ABOUT OLIVER; CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that shocks her. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) works with an unlikely ally.

Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “The Demon” will premiere on November 12.