‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Really Hates Leaf Blowers, But Elon Musk Offers A Solution

During his run on Arrow Stephen Amell has faced down assassins, drug kingpins, and otherworldly invasions, but it seems he recently met his match. Thing is, this isn’t a threat that originates from the DC Comics like many of Arrow’s foes. This isn’t Deathstroke, Damien Darhk, Ra’s al Ghul, or Malcolm Merlyn giving the arrow slinger a run for his money. Instead, the archer fell privy to the attack of annoyance and noise, and it was all thanks to a neighbor’s under construction home and a leaf blower. That might seem odd, but for Amell few things rate lower than a leafblower.

Amell took to social media to express his frustration with his neighbor and their leaf blower, which ran for over 40 minutes. Sometimes things like that happen in any neighborhood, but you can understand how after being away from home for a while it would be annoying to have your first day back be inundated with the noisy music of a leaf blower.

“A person in my neighborhood has been blasting a leaf blower on a property that’s under construction for the past 40 minutes. I’m home for the first time in months and I’m wandering around in my undies. Hope your lot is clean FOR NO F****** REASON.”

I can’t even begin to explain how much I hate leaf blowers. I hate leaf blowers just a little less than I love my daughter. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 23, 2019

Amell would then explain how much he hates leaf blowers, and they rank pretty high on his hate list. “I can’t even begin to explain how much I hate leaf blowers. I hate leaf blowers just a little less than I love my daughter,” Amell wrote.

I humbly offer you my first born son. https://t.co/pk5o0gVCD0 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 24, 2019

He can’t exactly shoot an arrow and destroy the leaf blower, but all hope might not be lost. Tesla’s Elon Musk recently took to social media to share the company’s latest project, saying “Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower.” To say Amell was excited at this idea would be an understatement, though you might be surprised at what he’s offering for it.

“I humbly offer you my first born son,” Amell wrote. That’s pretty drastic, but then again if you’ve ever had to listen to an annoying sound for 40 plus minutes you might give away the farm just to make it stop.

Arrow airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

