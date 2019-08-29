Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl to Get Audio Dramas from Serial Box

Over the past few years, The CW’s Arrowverse of shows have spawned animated series, tie-in comics and novels — and now, audio dramas. This week, the audio entertainment company Serial Box announced that it will be creating new audio series based on Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. According to The Wrap, the series are set to be a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Berlanti Productions and will kick off with an eight-episode The Flash-themed story which will launch this fall.

The Flash will follow Lex Luthor has altered the past so that The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl are now all bad to the bone, fighting for evil and for an altered timeline to become a permanent fixture in the multiverse. But even as the heroes go rogue, their friends and lovers still half-remember the fight to correct the timeline and restore the DC Super Heroes to the right side of justice.

The Flash will be written by the husband and wife writing team of Gwenda Bond and Christopher Rowe, with producers including Serial Box president and co-founder Julia Yap and head of content Hayley Wagreich.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to super-serve fans of these incredibly popular series with new stories,” Serial Box co-founder and CEO Molly Barton said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with the Berlanti team to ensure that their creations make a seamless transition to our audio and reading formats.”

This is just the latest high-profile IP that has come into Serial Box’s library, with the company also working on an Orphan Black sequel series starring Tatiana Maslany, as well as Marvel serials around characters like Black Panther, Thor, and Black Widow.

At the moment, there’s no telling exactly how these Serial Box dramas will fit in the overall Arrowverse canon (especially since previous tie-in stories in the universe have been a bit more nebulous with continuity). But nevertheless, their arrival is pretty interesting, especially as Arrow nears its end in this upcoming TV season.

