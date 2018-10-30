Arrowverse Crossover: New Look at Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Costume

Fans might have to wait a few months to see Ruby Rose make her Arrowverse debut, but we have a new look at how great her costume looks.

Arrow stunt coordinator James Bamford recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Rose, which features a brand new look at her Kate Kane/Batwoman costume. You can check it out below.

While fans responded pretty well to the first official photo of Rose in costume, these more candid shots – and the costuming details that can be seen in them – have gotten people pretty darn hyped. And while it’s unclear exactly how Batwoman factors into the events of “Elseworlds”, it’s safe to say that her live-action debut will be highly-anticipated, especially since it could springboard into her own solo show.

“Ruby doesn’t need my help, at all.” Arrow star Stephen Amell said in a previous interview. “But I have always taken great pride when we have a new character — this situation is very similar to when Grant [Gustin] was introduced as Barry Allen on our show. You effectively have an episode that is this person’s story, but they are dropping into a world where everyone is familiar with one another, there are no nerves, everyone knows how it works. Even if she doesn’t feel it, I feel like there’s a great deal of pressure on Ruby. I would just hope that if she needs anything from me, she wouldn’t hesitate to ask.”

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.