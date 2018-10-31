‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Teases “Elseworlds’ Scene With His Wife

The Arrowverse’s latest crossover is proving to be quite a family affair.

Arrow star Stephen Amell recently shared a photo from the “Elseworlds” set, which shows the on-set chairs of both himself and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. The caption, “Teamwork makes the dream work”, seems to hint at the pair having some sort of scene together.

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/6gYmLvSc6Y — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 31, 2018

Earlier this year, Cassandra was cast in the crossover event as Nora Fries, the wife of iconic Batman villain Mr. Freeze. While there’s honestly no telling what role Nora will have in the event, the notion that she could be sharing a scene with Amell’s Green Arrow is certainly interesting.

While the plot details of “Elseworlds” are still relatively slim, we do know the event will pit The Monitor against The Flash, Supergirl, and Green Arrow. Additionally, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as appearances from Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.