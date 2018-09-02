Arrowverse Casting Details for Lois Lane Reportedly Revealed

Last week, fans got the exciting news that Lois Lane will be joining Superman in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event this December. Now, a new report is revealing more details about the iconic character’s appearance.

According to a report by That Hashtag Show, casting is underway for The CW‘s take on Lois Lane. The network is reportedly seeking a Caucasian woman in her early 30s for the role and describes the character as “the daughter of US General Same Lane, Lois is a tenacious, righteous, and stubborn reporter who will go to any length to get the story and almost never fails.” The breakdown makes no mention of Lucy Lane, Lois’ younger sister who was played by Jenna Dewan during Supergirl‘s first season, though even with the network seeking out someone in their early 30s, the character could still fall what we’ve previously estimated as a 36-40 year age range.

The report also notes that Lois will appear in The Flash and Supergirl episodes of the crossover event specifically, meaning that she likely won’t play a part in the Arrow hour scheduled for the middle of the crossover.

When it comes to appearances in the crossover, though, while Lois is only participating in two, her Big Blue Boy Scout of a boyfriend is set to appear in all three. A careful re-reading of the original report announcing the characters’ appearance in the crossover revealed that Superman will appear in all three nights of the story. The story itself will center around the introduction of Gotham City and Batwoman but will also include something that fans of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired shows have been waiting for: interaction between The Flash and Superman.

The Flash star Grant Gustin told Entertainment Weekly he’s excited to share the screen with Superman.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

Are you excited for Lois Lane’s appearance in the crossover? Let us know in the comments below.

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.