Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Reveals Lois And Clark On The Kent Farm

With the fall television season moving right along, the Arrowverse is inching closer and closer to the much-anticipated “Elseworlds” crossover taking place next month.

Thanks to a new still released by EW, we have a fresh new look at Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizaebth Tulloch) on the Kent Family Farm near Smallville — the same farm used as a set over the course of the ten seasons of Smallville.

The “Elseworlds” three-night crossover will mark the first time Lane appears in The CW‘s budding Arrowverse, something superstar producer Greg Berlanti and company have always wanted to do.

“When we were talking about the story we wanted to send Clark on in the crossover, we were talking about different elements and that’s when we started talking about Lois,” Supergirl co-showrunner Robert Rovner told EW. “We’ve always wanted to bring Lois onto the show. She’s such a great character and we were just excited to be able to have her and she organically fits into the story we were telling in the crossover.”

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says Tulloch is “perfect” for the role.

“She is such a force to be reckoned with, and Elizabeth is perfect for it,” Benoist said. “The way they’ve written her in this world, she’s a firebolt and really sassy and awesome. I think people will really respond to her.”

When Benoist’s Kara Danvers/Supergirl meets up with her cousin Clark in the crossover, it’ll be as a direct result of the Supergirl‘s midseason finale.

“Kara is coming out of the midseason finale at a crossroads, and the journey that she’s on is kind of helped by Clark, who is returning from Argo kind of on his own journey,” said Rovner.

The co-showrunner then spoke to why they decided to use the Smallville farm in the Arrowverse, saying “it kind of seemed like the organic place for them to meet.”

While the fan-favorite crew from Legends of Tomorrow won’t be a major partner of the crossover, they’ll still appear contrary to prior reports.

“[Last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” was] very hard on the crew, it’s very hard on the cast, and we wanted this year to just be a little easier. That’s why we focused on crossing over mainly the leads of the shows and not including a fourth hour. The hard thing about crossing over with Legends is, because that’s an ensemble show, you’re crossing over with the entire cast… “The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.