Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover: First Look at the Monitor Revealed

The Monitor is coming to the Arrowverse and a new batch of set photos has revealed a first glimpse at the character in live action.

The Monitor was a central figure in the classic DC Comics story Crisis on Infinite Earths, which became the template for the superhero event series. In the “Elseworlds” crossover, he is played by LaMonica Garrett.

In the Elseworlds crossover, Garrett plays the Monitor who is also known as Mar Novu, described as “an extraterrestrial being of infinite power.” The character was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez for the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, which celebrated DC Comics’ 50th anniversary.

In the DC Comics Universe, the Monitor is practically as old as the universe itself, having been born alongside his twin, the powerful and destructive Ant-Monitor. It was the Anti-Monitor that the heroes from across the DC Comics multiverse had to unite to fight against in Crisis on Infinite Earths. More of the Monitor’s mythology was revealed in subsequent Crisis events such as Infinite Crisis and Final Crisis.

Garrett’s past acting roles include appearances on The Last Ship, Sons of Anarchy, and Designated Survivor.

The “Elseworlds” crossover event will also introduce Kate Kane, the Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose.

Photos from the “Elseworlds” crossover also revealed that fans will see Superman’s black suit, Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin swapping superhero roles, and John Wesley Shipp suiting back up as the Flash, a role he played in the 1990s The Flash television series.

The crossover event takes its title from the DC Comics Elseworlds imprint, which focused on telling stories about alternate versions of the DC Comics Universe. That should likely be a hint as to what’s in store from the crossover event.

The Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover event begins Sunday, December 9th.