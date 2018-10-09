Stephen Amell Reveals How the Arrowverse Crossover Begins

This year’s Arrowverse crossover is already causing a ton of excitement amongst DC fans. Not only is the three-night event travelling to Gotham City and introducing Ruby Rose as Batwoman, but the aptly titled “Elseworlds” will also include characters like Superman, Nora Fries, Lois Lane, and The Monitor. Just to stoke the fire, following the reveal of Ruby Rose in her Batwoman costume, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed to his followers online how the event will begin.

Spoiler alert, it’s not nearly as exciting as you’d think.

On Tuesday, Amell took to Twitter to say that the crossover will begin with a not-so-nutritious breakfast for the Green Arrow.

“Spoiler alert: This year’s crossover begins with Oliver eating pancakes,” Amell wrote in the tweet.

Spoiler alert: This years crossover begins with Oliver eating pancakes. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2018

Of course, this doesn’t reveal much of anything about the actual crossover episode. This could mean that Oliver is back at home and having breakfast in bed with Felicity. Then again, these could be terrible prison pancakes that he’s trying to enjoy behind bars. We’ve got no idea, and Amell certainly didn’t give anything away with the message.

Over the weekend, Amell confirmed that he had completed the first of five weeks of work on this year’s crossover, which airs in December on The CW and includes both Flash and Supergirl.

“Wrapped week 1 of my 5 week crossover extravaganza,” he tweeted. “Got an hour to kill before the airport and Notting Hill just started on cable. So far so good. I have the coolest job in the world. That’s all.”

Wrapped week 1 of my 5 week crossover extravaganza. Got an hour to kill before the airport and Notting Hill just started on cable. So far so good. I have the coolest job in the world. That’s all. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 6, 2018



The “Elseworlds” crossover event will begin on December 9th on The CW.