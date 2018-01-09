10 ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Funko POPs We Need in 2018

Funko’s DC Comics-inspired offerings have continued to grow in recent years, covering the scope of comics, movies, and television. But for fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse, there are two shows that could really use more collectibles.

Last week, we covered 10 Arrow and The Flash Funko POPs that we’d like to see made, coinciding with a recent poll that the toy company launched. As some pointed out on Twitter, both Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl were left off of our list — because there are just so many that Funko could make.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of Legends of Tomorrow, Funko has covered a few characters, with White Canary, Firestorm, The Atom, Hawkman, and Hawkgirl all getting the POP treatment shortly after the show’s first season. But the television version of Supergirl has yet to officially enter the POP world, only earning a (pretty adorable-looking) Rock Candy figure.

With that in mind, here are ten Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow POPs that we want to see made in 2018!

Supergirl

As we mentioned, The CW’s Girl of Steel has yet to officially enter the Funko POP world, although she has quite a few comic-inspired POPs at the moment.

Admittedly, a TV Supergirl mold wouldn’t be too different from the main comic-inspired Supergirl POP aside from a slightly different color scheme and hairdo. But if anything, that’s a pretty good reason why Funko should make the POP.

And if Funko really wanted to fill out their Supergirl line, they could easily make some sort of Kara Danvers POP as well. Whether it would channel the Clark Kent POP that Funko made last year, or just show Kara in one of her many adorable outfits, it’d be a pretty great POP to see.

Vixen

The mantle of Vixen has yet to really be explored in Funko’s world — something that could easily be changed in their Legends of Tomorrow line.

Amaya Jiwe/Vixen entered the world of Legends in the show’s second season, and has become a pretty big fan-favorite in the years since. Thanks to her roster of animal-based powers, as well as her distinct looking costume, her general ensemble would translate to the POP world pretty well.

And who knows? Maybe a POP of Amaya’s granddaughter could be on the way after that.

Martian Manhunter

Another character who almost feels like a no-brainer is J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter.

After teasing fans with some sort of extraterrestrial reveal for the first part of Supergirl‘s season, Hank Henshaw revealed his true Martian identity and gave viewers one of the most awesome-looking heroes to (eventually) enter the Arrowverse.

J’onn would be an awesome addition to Funko’s DC-inspired line, both for Supergirl fans and for those who don’t feel like paying a minimum of $80 (or hunting at Walmart) for a Martian Manhunter POP.

Steel

Nate Heywood/Steel has also become a Legends fan-favorite over the past season and a half, transforming from dorky historian to full-fledged superhero.

Shortly after, Steel got an official superhero costume, which has been gradually used as the show has progressed. Now that it’s a bit more commonplace — or at least, was shown off pretty well in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover — it definitely could translate to Funko POP form.

Plus, Funko could very easily make a “Chase” version of the POP, considering Nate’s ability to “steel up.”

Alex Danvers

Sure, she might not have a traditional superhero costume, but Alex Danvers has proven to be one of the Arrowverse’s most beloved characters.

Alex has taken on a pretty profound role since Supergirl began, most recently fighting alongside Kara and company in the aforementioned “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. In addition, her coming out storyline has resonated with a legion of fans, many of whom would probably love a mini version of Alex on their desk.

Zari

While she’s a newer addition to the Arrowverse’s roster, and has only worn her costume for one portion of “Crisis on Earth-X”, Zari Tomaz definitely needs to join Legends‘ Funko POP line.

Tala Ashe’s version of the Shazam Family character debuted early on in Season Three, and has been met with a warm embrace by Legends fans. Not only does she shift the show’s dynamic in a fascinating way, but her representation of Muslim culture has resonated with quite a few audience members.

Guardian

At the moment, James “Jimmy” Olsen might not be the most prominent character in Supergirl‘s arsenal — something that some fans would like to see changed.

Still, Supergirl has given fans a wholly unique take on Jimmy Olsen, and one that would easily translate into action figure form. James began suiting up as Guardian in the show’s second season, and has been periodically donning the costume ever since.

James’ suit of armor might not have hit the mark for every fan, but it’d certainly work well in Funko form, as the plenty of Iron Man Funko POPs have already proved, and be a distinct addition among the rest of the Supergirl line.

Heatwave

Almost all of the original Legends roster have earned some sort of Funko POP aside from Rip Hunter, who arguably should’ve gotten one a long time ago. But most notably missing from that list is Mick Rory/Heatwave.

Mick has stolen fans’ hearts since his debut on The Flash, and has become a scene-stealer throughout Legends‘ three seasons. With that in mind, he certainly should join his teammates in the POP world.

Not to mention, a Heatwave POP would be pretty easy to make, seeing as he really only needs his brown jacket ensemble and his heat gun. Plus, fans could easily place Heatwave next to the Funko version of his “soulmate”, Captain Cold.

Reign

Admittedly, Samantha Arias/Reign has only just gone full supervillain within the world of Supergirl. But there’s no reason why she couldn’t become a POP figure sometime soon.

Supergirl has had some pretty distinct villains over the years, with Livewire, Silver Banshee, and so on. But the aesthetic of the past two big bads (and to an extent, the big bads themselves) have arguably been kind of forgettable. Things have seemed to change thus far with Reign, especially with audiences getting introduced to her human side first and foremost.

While Reign’s future within the world of Supergirl, and whether or not she will be redeemed , is up in the air, she certainly has enough of a following to justify a Funko POP.

Beebo

And finally… Beebo.

The furry blue stuffed animal appeared in last month’s Legends midseason finale and started a trend in the process. Legends fans have spent the show’s hiatus celebrating Beebo in the form of various memes and observances of “Beebo Day”.

So hey, you know what would be a great belated Beebo Day present? A Funko POP version of the furry blue god himself. And come on, he’d a pretty perfect fit for Funko’s “flocked” variant.