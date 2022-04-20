Arrowverse’s Earth-Prime Comic Finally Canonizes a Major DC Organization

The second issue of DC’s Earth-Prime comic arrived today, expanding the world of The CW’s Arrowverse shows just a bit by offering up unseen and untold stories featuring the heroes of the television multiverse. This week, it’s Superman & Lois‘ turn, with three stories that showcase the relationship aspect of things, both between Lois and Clark, as well with Clark and his father and his half-brother, Tal-Rho. While each story had something interesting to offer, the issue’s first (and main) story made reference to a major DC organization, finally canonizing it in the Arrowverse. Warning: Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #2 below.

In the first story, Lois and Clark tell their sons the story of why they celebrate their wedding anniversary four days after the actual date of their wedding, something Lois says is “kind of a funny story”. The story then walks the reader through those four days the year following their wedding as the pair make — and repeatedly miss — a reservation for dinner. The reasons they miss the reservation are all pretty routine considering this is Superman and Lois Lane. There’s always some crisis that Superman needs to attend to or some issue at the Daily Planet that Lois needs to deal with, which at one point includes a jammed printing press. Through the story, newspaper headlines give a bit more insight on the details of things, including one that reads “Intergang on the Rise: Mayor Vows to Take Hard Line Against High-Tech Weapons”. As the story continues, we discover that Intergang lackeys, including Toyman, were behind the issue with the printing press but it’s a much larger issue as Lois discovers that Bruno Manheim has plans to take over the city.

The inclusion of both Intergang and Bruno Manheim in the comic canonizes their existence in the Arrowverse, specifically on Earth-Prime. As fans of the Arrowverse know, both Intergang and Bruno Manheim were previously mentioned in Season 6 of Arrow where Felicity Smoak tells Oliver Queen about district attorney Alexa Van Owen who is prosecuting Oliver and has a history of taking on very challenging cases. Alexa is the attorney who convicted Manheim and took down Intergang. There was also an Intergang on Earth-38 (aka Supergirl‘s Earth) where it was mentioned as one of the terrorist organizations John Corben worked for as a mercenary.

The inclusion of Intergang in Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #2 seems to be a closer fit to the organization as it is presented in comics and by introducing it here, it’s possible that The CW series could always utilize this version of the organization as a future threat for Superman — or even Lois — as the series continues. Superman & Lois has already been renewed for Season 3 by The CW, as the show was included in a batch of early renewals for the network late last month. As for the show’s second season, it is currently airing with its season finale scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st.

Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #2 is available now wherever comics are sold.