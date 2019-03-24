‘Shazam!’ Stars Are Ready For Justice League vs. Avengers

The movie which will probably never happen, Justice League vs. Avengers, is an exciting idea for the young stars of the upcoming Shazam! movie. Of course, the stars would have to truly align for Warner Bros. and Disney to allow two of the biggest franchises in the world to share the screen and deal with the storm of rights issues which surrounded it. However, the kids can dream!

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Shazam! stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer revealed which super heroes and actors they would most like to share the screen with.

“I think Jason Momoa would be pretty cool,” Angel, who plays Billy Batson in Shazam!, said of the Aquaman star. Fittingly, Angel’s co-star Grazer wears and Aquaman t-shirt through much of the Shazam! movie as Freddy Freeman is a huge fan of super heroes.

While Angel acknowledges that Marvel and DC are “two different universes,” his co-star is up for a feud between the iconic groups of comic book heroes.

“People want that and I think that would be sick,” Grazer said. “I think that would be so sick. Justice League vs. the Avengers.” Perhaps with a touch of bias being involved with a DC Comics movie, Grazer is quick to claim a winner in such a battle: “Justice League would win.”

Angel agrees: “Yeah, I think so.”

As it turns out, the 15-year-old and 16-year-old stars started their super hero movie lives with DC Comics movies. The first movies based on comic book characters which they remember watching are Man of Steel and The Dark Knight Rises. Feel old yet?

This doesn’t stop them from having strong opinions in regards to which Batman actor is the best. “Batman’s my favorite person on the planet,” Grazer said. “I would say George Clooney or Val Kilmer, for sure. And that’s total joke.” More realistically, the quippy young gun had an opinion many fans will agree with: “Okay, yeah, Michael Keaton or Christian Bale, or Adam West.”

