Azrael and Mera DC Direct Statues To Drop From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has announced that new DC Direct limited edition statues are set for launch, this time for the characters Azrael and Mera, two DC characters who don’t often have the spotlight. For starters Azrael, the “Angel of Death”, looks fantastically detailed in black and white, with his flame thrower arm on one side and his blade attached to the other. The statue is inspired by the artwork of Joe Quesada, and it will launch in 1:10 Scale on June 9th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth for an as yet unknown price.

Meanwhile, the eventual Queen of Atlantis, Mera, also looks stunning in her new statue. Based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell, the statue shows off her scaly outfit and flowing red hair, one of the character’s most defining features. The Mera statue will be in 1:8 scale , and will debut on June 11th at 9am PT / 12pm EST here at Entertainment Earth. You can take a closer look at the statues via the teaser images below.

DC Launches Tons of New Superman Merch in Time For New Film

With Superman about to fly into theaters, WB has revealed that a ton of Superman merch is coming our way. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has revealed a massive global collection with over 100 partners, including Mattel, Squishmallows, Spin Master, Build-A-Bear, Random House Children’s Books, BoxLunch, Lids, Fossil, Hot Topic, Funko, Lucky Brand, and more. From toys to books, to plushies and action figures, it seems there’s going to be plenty of Superman merch to go around. You can check out a breakdown right here.

“Among the largest collections we’ve ever released, our range of Superman-themed products releasing this year represents a strategic, all-hands approach with our partners and DC Studios,” said Robert Oberschelp, Head of Global Consumer Products, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Innovative and engaging products, along with eye-catching design and bold color palettes, capture the excitement and joy audiences will experience when viewing James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ on the big screen. We’re incredibly excited for fans of all ages – humans and pets alike – to celebrate this tremendous moment for Superman and DC.”

