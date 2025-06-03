DC Reveals Massive Superman Rollout, Including Toys, Apparel, Games, Crocs, and the Most Adorable Build-A-Bear

Play video

Superman is about to take flight once more on the big screen in just over a month from now, and DC is pulling out all the stops in the lead-up to the Man of Steel’s return to theaters. Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has pulled the curtain back on a simply massive global collection with over 100 partners, including Mattel, Squishmallows, Spin Master, Build-A-Bear, Random House Children’s Books, BoxLunch, Lids, Fossil, Hot Topic, Funko, Lucky Brand, and more. From toys and action figures to sweets and plushies for pets, there’s probably a Superman item here that will be a perfect addition to your Superman collection, and we’ve got all the details below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Among the largest collections we’ve ever released, our range of Superman-themed products releasing this year represents a strategic, all-hands approach with our partners and DC Studios,” said Robert Oberschelp, Head of Global Consumer Products, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Innovative and engaging products, along with eye-catching design and bold color palettes, capture the excitement and joy audiences will experience when viewing James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ on the big screen. We’re incredibly excited for fans of all ages – humans and pets alike – to celebrate this tremendous moment for Superman and DC.”

Toys and Action Figures

Those looking for some new toys and action figures won’t be disappointed, and there are a number of options to choose from. Spin Master will be rolling out a host of new products that include Flying Krypto and the Kaiju Slime Battle Set, while Mattel’s Imaginext will have the Superman Kaiju Clash set. McFarlane Toys will have a whole series of Superman movie figures and playsets, including a series of Deluxe figures with extra accessories like the Superman Deluxe figure with Krypto. There will also be a Bandai Spirits’ S.H. Figuarts action figure featuring David Corenswet’s Superman, but the image for that figure hasn’t been revealed yet.

Collectibles and Plush

For collectible hunters, you will have no shortage of options either, as Funko alone will have two waves of Superman Pops to collect, including Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Krypto. If you prefer plush, Build-A-Bear will have an absolutely adorable Superman Bear as well as a number of Superman clothes to add to your favorite plush. Jazwares and Squishmallows will also have an assortment of Superman-inspired plushies, including Superman’s best pal Krypto.

Super Pets

Super Pets will also have some great items to choose from, including several Superman and Krypto items from Sassy Woof and a collection of dog toys from Pets + People, which features an adorable Milkbone Krypto, a Crinkle Comic Book, and a tiny Plush Superman. If you want to turn your current pup into an actual Super Pet, Rubies has a dog costume complete with a Super collar and Superman cape, and then there are pet bowls and leashes from the DC Superman Shop.

Books and Games

Random House Books will be releasing several Superman-themed books for young readers, including Welcome to Metropolis: The Prequel Junior Novel. This is an original Superman prequel that takes fans back to him trying to balance his new job at the Daily Planet with his secret identity. For younger readers, there’s also the Golden Book Krypton: Hero in Training, which features a full Funko Pop aesthetic. You can also find Superman: The Art and Making of the Film from Abrams and author James Field, and it will feature interviews with James Gunn and Peter Safran as well as concept art and photography. Insight Editions will also release an updated edition of Superman: The Definitive History that features new interviews from the Superman cast.

On the fun and games side of things, Bendon will be releasing Jumbo coloring and activity books as well as Imagine Ink books. Mattel will also be releasing a special Superman version of the ever-popular Uno, which you can catch your first look at above.

Home and Office

Those who want to deck out the home or office with Superman-style, look no further than Ferris Wheel Press’ Superman Fountain Pen and Ink Collection. These are simply stunning and come in three unique versions, including Scarlet Metropolis, Heroic Blue, and Frozen Fortress. There’s also a 10 ml Collection featuring all three.

Open Road Brands will have Superman-themed wall decor, and Monogram will offer a 3D Foam Bag Clip Series collection. In addition to those, there will be new Superman releases from Hallmark, Homesick, and Bliss Silk Pillowcases. The DC Shop will also have special mugs and gym bags, as well as a crossbody bag featuring Greetings from Metropolis.

Apparel and Costumes

On the wardrobe front, Hot Topic and Box Lunch will both offer a full line of Superman-themed apparel, and Reebok will also have a new collection of Superman graphic tees, hoodies, shorts, and joggers. Lucky Brand will have a Superman lineup of men’s tees, sweatshirts, sweaters, and even a varsity jacket, and there will also be collections from George Hats, Komar, Centric, RSVLTS, Mad Engine, Trevco, Civil x Superman for Tilly’s, Bioworld, Omni, Heroes & Villains, PSD Underwear, and Rock Em Socks, which will offer five different styles of Superman-themed socks for you to choose from.

There will also be all ages collections from GAP, Robert Graham, KITH, Box Lunch, Young LA, Reyn Spooner, Homage, Shoe Palace, Spirit Jersey, Contenders Clothing, C-Life for Fashion Nova, Isaac Morris and Freeze for Ross, Sprayground, Harveys, Knockaround, and Simple Modern. The DC Shop will also have a few clothing items, including bomber jackets, and if you really want to go the extra mile, Fossil has you covered with gorgeous new watches, a bracelet, cufflinks, and a Superman wallet.

If you want to literally become the Man of Steel, Rubies has revealed several new Superman costumes for adults and kids, but there are also costumes for some of the supporting cast, including Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and the Engineer.

Kids and Back to School

Screenshot

For younger fans, there will also be the Superman x Kyte Baby collection that will include apparel, blankets, pillows, and bibs, and more collections will be available from Bums & Roses and Posh Peanut. If you want to get a jump on back-to-school shopping, Pottery Barn Kids’ Superman collection and Accessory Innovations’ collection will include backpacks, lunch bags, and water bottles. There’s also new Superman Crocs you can sport, which include a number of Superman items and logos to attach.

Food and Beauty

There are even a few Superman-themed snacks in the mix, including Keebler’s limited edition Superman Fudge Stripes that mix in Superman’s S-shield with four new designs. Dalstrong will also offer a StudioForge limited-edition Superman-inspired chef knife, while House of Sillage will be introducing a new Superman-inspired fragrance.

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11th.

What do you think of the new lineup, and what looks most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!