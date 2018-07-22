‘Back to the Future’ Star Tom Wilson Cast on ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

Tom Wilson, the comedian and actor best known for playing Biff Tannen (and his ancestors and descendants) in the Back to the Future trilogy, has been cast as Nate Heywood’s father on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Wilson will recur as Nate’s (Nick Zano) father, Hank Heywood. With a lifetime in the military and Dept. of Defense, Hank is part of a long line of Heywoods to serve the country. Charming and charismatic, he’s left big shoes for Nate to fill — and it doesn’t help that Nate can’t tell him he’s secretly a Legend!

Given the fact that Professor Stein, Jax, and Sara have all been seen interacting with their loved ones and discussing Legends business, this shift seems to indicate a minor change in approach — one that more closely lines up with the Booster Gold and Rip Hunter-inspired origins of the series. Legends producers have often cited Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund’s Time Masters: Vanishing Point as an inspiration — and in that series, Booster Gold takes advantage of the fact that the world perceives him as a buffoon and would never imagine him being capable of defending the timestream as a Time Master.

Besides Back to the Future, Wilson has appeared in projects like Freaks and Geeks and The Heat. He also has an impressive voice-acting resume working on things like the Wing Commander video games and numerous animation projects. He has, in fact, already been in the DC Universe before: among various other animated comics roles, Wilson voiced Superman in an episode of MAD. He was also Sportsmaster and Catman on Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

There will be more casting notices and more news on the upcoming season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow coming out throughout the day, as the cast and crew represent the show at Comic Con International in San Diego with a panel, press room, and other interviews and events.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns with new episodes in October. The series will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.